Language Settings

Hello! p5.js is a JavaScript library that starts with the original goal of Processing, to make coding accessible for artists, designers, educators, and beginners, and reinterprets this for today's web.

Using the original metaphor of a software sketchbook, p5.js has a full set of drawing functionality. However, you're not limited to your drawing canvas, you can think of your whole browser page as your sketch! For this, p5.js has addon libraries that make it easy to interact with other HTML5 objects, including text, input, video, webcam, and sound.

p5.js is a new interpretation, not an emulation or port, and it is in active development. Try it out now in the new p5.js Web Editor!

Homepage sketch adapted from work by 9th grader Grace Obergfell
CC Fest NYC on June 8, a free and inclusive coding event for students and teachers
